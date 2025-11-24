Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Stock Holdings Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,201 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 474.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 49.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $9,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.