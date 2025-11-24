RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $1,267,290.16 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 97,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,267,290.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,604,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,564.68. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RealReal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 1,395.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

