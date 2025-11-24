RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 2.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $109,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in RTX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,388,000 after buying an additional 221,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,436,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $169.62 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

