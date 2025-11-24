Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.41. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $340.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 275,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,880.84. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

