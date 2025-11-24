United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB Stake Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,295,000 after buying an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Community Banks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,047,000 after acquiring an additional 92,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,879,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,801,000 after acquiring an additional 56,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,871,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $50,000.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,081.98. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE UCB opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.63.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $276.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

