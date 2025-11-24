Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,322,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,700,000 after acquiring an additional 233,371 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 244,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after purchasing an additional 302,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $43,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of URBN stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $237,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,072.29. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $999,210. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,738 over the last three months. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.