Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2,131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

