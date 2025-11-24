Visteon Corporation $VC Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $65,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 111.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 238.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $65,461.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,311,480.54. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock opened at $101.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.43.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Visteon had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Research cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

