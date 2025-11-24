Wedbush Comments on NVIDIA’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.88 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

