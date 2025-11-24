Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,697,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,841,711,000 after purchasing an additional 691,285 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 392,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $140.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

