1,585 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Purchased by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.1% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Arete boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.