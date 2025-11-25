871 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $304.99 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.11.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

