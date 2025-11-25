Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

ABVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Abivax from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Abivax from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abivax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

ABVX opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 0.38. Abivax has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abivax will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 2,561.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,606 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,698,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Abivax during the third quarter worth approximately $132,800,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abivax during the first quarter worth $7,688,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in Abivax by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 7,111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,774,000 after buying an additional 1,055,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

