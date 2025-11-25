Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sharon Benzeno Sells 297,925 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 297,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,927,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,923.14. This trade represents a 50.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $5,216,346.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 9.9%

ADPT stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 593.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

