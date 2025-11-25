Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sharon Benzeno Sells 308,477 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $5,216,346.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 296,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,735.81. This represents a 50.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Sharon Benzeno sold 297,925 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,927,679.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 378,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

