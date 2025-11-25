Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $229.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average is $205.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.