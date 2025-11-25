AECOM $ACM Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AECOM were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 212.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AECOM by 38.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. National Bank Financial started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.90.

AECOM Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

