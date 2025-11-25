Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ageagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 1,040,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,733,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.
Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Ageagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a negative net margin of 151.69%.The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
