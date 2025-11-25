Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ageagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 1,040,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,733,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Ageagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a negative net margin of 151.69%.The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ageagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ageagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ageagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Ageagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ageagle Aerial Systems by 247.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 104,290 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

