AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.4020. 3,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

