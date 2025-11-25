Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Stake Increased by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $256.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.55 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

