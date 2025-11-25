Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading 6.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.7160.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Aixtron from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aixtron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

