Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 327.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Align Technology from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

ALGN stock opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $246.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

