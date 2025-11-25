Aljian Capital Management LLC Has $49.01 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Aljian Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 10.8% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,594 shares of company stock worth $10,887,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day moving average is $222.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Arete boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

