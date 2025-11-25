Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 78.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 91.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $162.23 on Tuesday. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $180.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.06.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 27.60%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

