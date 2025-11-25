Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Insider Suren Gupta Sells 21,871 Shares

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $4,706,857.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,660,025.66. This trade represents a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 17th, Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of Allstate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $86,088.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $301,028.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $212.67 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,690,584,000 after purchasing an additional 435,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,859,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,345,961,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,670,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,140,000 after purchasing an additional 112,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

