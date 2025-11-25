Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gimbal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $318.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $319.48. The company has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

