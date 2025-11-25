Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,594 shares of company stock valued at $10,887,531. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

