Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,594 shares of company stock valued at $10,887,531. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

