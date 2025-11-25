Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,043,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $448,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 644.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 78,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 68,067 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,594 shares of company stock worth $10,887,531 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

