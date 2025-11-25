Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 78,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 68,067 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.66 and a 200-day moving average of $222.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,594 shares of company stock valued at $10,887,531. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

