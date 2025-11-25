America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.7333.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 target price on America Movil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

America Movil Stock Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. America Movil has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.2811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America Movil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in America Movil by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 246,357 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of America Movil by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of America Movil by 492.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil by 279.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in America Movil by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

