American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.3223 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.58.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $724,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $49,917.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 138,766 shares of company stock worth $2,515,354 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8,432.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,655.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

