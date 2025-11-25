Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hamilton Insurance Group (HG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE: HG):

11/20/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/5/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/5/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/11/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Hamilton Insurance Group had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alexander James Baker sold 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $480,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,521.84. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 47,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,372.41. This trade represents a 46.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

