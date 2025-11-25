Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 259,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.3% in the second quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 24.9% in the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 18,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $275.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

