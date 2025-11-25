Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.93.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $307,040.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,699.60. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $365,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,894.45. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,923 shares of company stock worth $26,126,437. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $613.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.53. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

