Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Arcellx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $1,709,643.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 624 shares in the company, valued at $50,718.72. This represents a 97.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,486 shares of company stock worth $3,030,736. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.31. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 607.01%.The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

