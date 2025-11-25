Armor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $206.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

