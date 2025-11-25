ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.8571.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVBP shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of ArriVent BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ AVBP opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. ArriVent BioPharma has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $30.41.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 9,747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 571.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

