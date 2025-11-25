Asana (ASAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $198.7810 million for the quarter. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.88% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The company had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 194,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $2,762,809.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,140,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,154,749.39. The trade was a 14.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 1,199,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $18,269,298.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,555,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,737.75. This trade represents a 43.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,427,928 shares of company stock valued at $36,497,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth $90,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $141,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 226.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

