Associated Banc Corp Buys 875 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,803,000 after buying an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,531,000 after buying an additional 4,407,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,389,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

