Associated Banc Corp Has $8.35 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7,567.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,726,000 after purchasing an additional 482,829 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.06.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
