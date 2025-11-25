Associated Banc Corp Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.84%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

