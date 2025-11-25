Associated Banc Corp Purchases 826 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.37.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $370.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.