Associated Banc Corp Sells 598 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDY opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

