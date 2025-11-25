Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.4375.
AUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 96,538 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AUR opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
