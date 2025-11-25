AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 57,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. UBS Group cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

AVB stock opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

