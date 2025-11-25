Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.6%

Avery Dennison stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.12.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Argus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.