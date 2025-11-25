Aviso Financial Inc. Acquires 3,601 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.