Aviso Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 142,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 59,058 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 860.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

