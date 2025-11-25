Aviso Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 34.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 246,359.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,759,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.89.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

